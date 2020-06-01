PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Several African-American owned businesses were impacted by the violent protests over the weekend in Portland.
Theotis Cason, the owner of Cason’s Fine Meats off Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, says one of the shop’s windows was tagged on Friday night during the demonstrations.
Cason says he’s frustrated with the violence and vandalism that played out over the weekend, but he says he’s relieved the shop’s vandalism wasn’t much worse.
He says the message is out there now from protesters, and he says with it being such a tough time right now during the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is tired and these violence acts don’t help anyone.
“The protests need to stop, the violence needs to stop because it’s not doing anybody any good. Now we’re going overboard,” Cason said.
Ian Williams, the owner of Deadstock Coffee Roasters off Northwest Couch Street, says the shop’s door got tagged during the demonstrations.
He says the side of the building also got tagged with a message across it reading: “Justice for George Floyd.”
Williams says he doesn’t condone the violence and vandalism either.
Leaders in Portland have touched on the idea that protesters aren’t just hurting any local business, they could be hurting African-American owned businesses who are the people they claim to be fighting for during these demonstrations.
FOX 12 got Williams’ thoughts on the issue.
“99 percent of the people are actually trying to do something toward the movement of making change and you know, just reform, for me to be able to stand here and own a business and not worry about having to board it up overnight,” Williams said. “There’s that 1 percent who’s just out to take from and abuse, you know, everybody’s freedom of speech and everybody’s rights to be out and about just breathe.”
Williams shared his thoughts on how this is impacting the African-American community in Portland.
“We have been black our whole lives and so we know that stuff sucks and we wish for the better and we’re doing everything we can to support each other, but you know, people are protesting because this isn’t new,” Williams said.
Williams says he thought about putting up a sign specifying that his shop is African-American owned, but he’s decided against that because he’s concerned that might create more issues than help right now.
