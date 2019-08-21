PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – An African-American man has filed a discrimination lawsuit against the owner of a Pearl District bar, alleging the Splash Ultra Lounge conspired to keep him from entering the club because of his skin color.
Ray Peterson says he tried to attend a friend’s party at the nightclub on Northwest 9th and Northwest Couch Street about a year ago, but wasn’t allowed to enter the building. According to Peterson, the owner and security staff said he was wearing too many gold chains, which violated the club’s dress code.
Peterson says he asked the club’s security staff if he could see the dress code, but he says they refused to show it to him.
Peterson and his lawyers are seeking half-a-million dollars in damages. They say the owner of Splash Ultra Lounge, Chris Lenahan, and his security company, Top Flyte, conspire to limit the number of African-Americans who can enter the nightclub.
According to Peterson, they communicate by radio and code, and when they believe there are too many African-Americans in the club, they “arbitrarily enforce a dress code” to regulate the number of African-Americans or people of color they allow inside.
A similar lawsuit against Lenahan involving a different African-American man and a different club he owns was settled outside of court a few years ago, even though Lenahan had said the allegations were fabricated.
FOX 12 reached out to Splash Ultra Lounge and the security company for comment but did not hear back.
