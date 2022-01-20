PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – After a period of speculation, the Portland Timbers have announced midfielder Diego Valeri’s departure nine years after joining the club.

In a Thursday release, the Timbers F.C. said the decision for Valeri to return to his “boyhood club” in Argentina, Club Atlético Lanús, was mutual.

“I do not believe there has been a more impactful Designated Player signing in the history of MLS than Diego Valeri,” said Timbers owner and CEO Merritt Paulson. “In Portland he has meant everything to us on the pitch and in the community. While one chapter ends today, this is not the end of Diego Valeri in Portland, and I cannot wait for fans to have the opportunity to properly honor him in person. Thank you, Diego. For everything.”

Portland has simultaneously agreed with Lanús to play a friendly testimonial match at Providence Park in 2023 where Valeri will play one half for each team.

“On the field, his performances helped change the trajectory of this club. Off of it, the humility and generosity he and his family showed the community has left a lasting impression on the entire city of Portland,” said general manager and president of soccer Gavin Wilkinson. “Diego Valeri is synonymous with Portland soccer. We thank Diego for his numerous contributions over the years as well as his tireless commitment to the club and know that he will be successful in all of his future endeavors – no matter where they take him.”

Since coming to Portland, Valeri has become the Timbers’ regular-season leader in goals scored, assists and points, ranking second in team history of games played.

Valeri’s recognition with the Timbers includes the Landon Donovan MLS MVP in 2017, the MLS Newcomer of the Year in 2013 and three MLS Best XI recognitions in 2013, 2014 and 2017.

Following the awards, in 2020 Valeri became the third player in MLS history to record 80 goals and 80 assists in their regular season career.