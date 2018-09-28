After century without public access to Columbia River, Vancouver ready to unveil revamped waterfront

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – The wait to visit the new Vancouver waterfront along the Columbia River will be over Saturday.
A ribbon cutting ceremony is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. along with speeches and live music.
This weekend will mark the completion of the $1.5 billion project, which has been in the works for a decade.
One of the signature elements of the new waterfront is a 75-foot mast that weighs 59,000 pounds.
According to Vancouver Mayor Anne McEnerny-Ogle, Saturday’s waterfront reveal will open the Columbia River to the city’s public for the first time in 100 years.
