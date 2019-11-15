PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - One of Portland’s newest restaurants is serving up dishes once again, three weeks after smoke issues forced it to close.
Mama Bird in northwest Portland was only open for a month when neighbors started complaining about smoke from the restaurant's wood-burning stove.
As a result, Mama Bird closed for several weeks and spent 100,000 dollars to overhaul the entire HVAC system.
Now that the issue is fixed, customers appear to be coming back.
"We came by earlier today right when it opened, and there was a line around the block, so we gave up, and we've been hanging out, and i was about to leave and i saw, still open, we'll swing by and see if it still has it so yeah," Customer Ben Gresh said.
To celebrate their reopening on Friday, Mama Bird gave away 600 plates of chicken with their house-made sauce.
