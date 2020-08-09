After COVID-19 stole season 'the boys of summer' play final baseball game in Aurora

MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – After losing their spring seasons at all levels of college baseball, ‘the boys of summer’ had their final night on the diamond in Aurora.
Real life live baseball. The Wild Wild West League, served up just that this past month from a good safe distance.
The crack of the bat is more than a sound for those who gathered for Sunday’s hardball healing.
The feel of the diamond dirt is everything for the Portland Pickles and West Linn Knights on title night for the new four-team college wood-bat league that filled the gap in this lost summer for the West Coast League from Bob Brack Stadium.
“We come out here and we don’t have to think about everything going on in the world,” Kenyon Yovan, Portland Pickles, said.
Temperature checks and COVID waivers at the gate for the limited fans to get a glimpse of hardball on a pitch perfect Oregon summer night.
“There is nothing better than Oregon nights and it’s a fun time coming out here. You always dream of playing summer ball during that time in Oregon,” he said.
Westview grad and Oregon Duck Yovan landed with the Pickles after the Cape Cod League shutdown and the MLB draft was dwindled down to five rounds.
“We got to come out here, play and clear our minds,” he said.
Masked up to step up to the dish, West Salem’s Andy Armstrong and Lake Oswego’s Jake Dukart both from the Oregon State Beavers just wanted to play some kind of ball as we head towards fall.
“It was different having to wear a mask in the dugout between at-bats and everything but it’s something we have to get used to come spring, so it is what it is,” Dukart said.
“It was cool to be able to live at home and come out here and play some ball so all around it was fantastic. And that’s the most important thing right there, win,” Andy Armstrong, West Linn Knights, said.
Congrats to the First ever and likely last ever Wild Wild West league champion West Linn Knights with the 8-7 victory. Hopefully next summer the host Pickles will safely return to Walker Stadium as will the Knights in Corvallis.
