PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – After months of protests Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler sat down for a one-one interview with FOX 12's Pete Ferryman.
FOX 12 last spoke with Wheeler on May 30, the same night Portland saw some of the worst rioting it’s seen in recent history.
During that conversation Wheeler said it had to end. Now more than two months later, there is a perception around the country, around the world, that Portland is not safe.
When asked what he is willing to do differently, going forward to assure the citizens of Portland, that their city is safe and that they can have our city back, Wheeler said:
"Well first of all people have been pushing hard for change. They're going to continue to push for the kinds of broad change that we've seen people push for all across the country,” Wheeler said. “And, what we've also seen over the course of the last 70 some odd days is that there have been some people engaged in some violence alongside of - or in conjunction with the people who have been non-violently demonstrating. I think we have to acknowledge, throughout the city of Portland, that we have to isolate those individuals where we can do so safely. We need to arrest them, and we need to hold them accountable.”
As of Tuesday, Portland police had arrested roughly 479 people. All but a handful are right back on the streets establishing a revolving door of criminal justice. When asked how there can be justice for anyone when there is a revolving door and there's no consequences for people who commit criminal acts, Wheeler said:
“Well, I think one thing that we've learned over the last 70 odd days is that it takes all of us to solve this problem. It takes not just law enforcement, but elements of the community,” Wheeler said. “I think people understand it's going to take more than just me as mayor. It's also about the larger community justice system, it's about providing economic opportunity to people who feel dislocated during these times and it's about accountability.”
Earlier on Tuesday, Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt announced his office wouldn't charge protesters in connection with lower-level crimes.
FOX 12 spoke to a veteran member of the senior command of PPB, who said, "Those charges are the very tools that allow us to bring violence to an end. Officers who are risking their lives will face violent criminals who are now emboldened to increase their violence and their violent behavior."
Wheeler responded by saying:
“Well, first of all we are still going through the new district attorney's statement that was released so I'm not ready to say today that I think it endangers the lives of law enforcement or in any way restricts our ability to hold people accountable,” Wheeler said. So, I'd like to have the opportunity to thoroughly review his proposal from a legal perspective and then give you my feedback based on a thorough review rather than emotional assumption about what it is, or what it isn't.”
The same senior command staff member along with another senior member of law enforcement said, "a vast silent majority of Portlanders share that fear. They strongly believe in the need to eliminate racism and eliminate injustice but they also know that if they disagree with the agenda for achieving these very same goals, that they will be crushed, they will be doxed, their businesses will be boycotted."
Wheeler responded by saying,” I don't believe that at all. Again, we're in a time where there's a lot of fear, there's a lot of frustration, there's a lot of economic uncertainty. So, people are justifiably fearful. And, I get that, and I share that. But what I also want people to do is to fall back on the facts. This is not the time for us as Americans or Portlanders to panic or get emotional. This is a time for us to slide our chairs toward to table, be bold, take the steps we need to take to make headway against these issues. That's what my administration is doing. That's what I'm committed to doing. And I welcome the community to join us.”
When asked if he is buying into cancel culture, Wheeler said:
“I don't agree with it, I don't support it,” Wheeler said. “I don't care what your politics are. If you want to work with me, I want to work with you.”
