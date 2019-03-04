BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) – A Beaverton family who lost their son two years ago to a drug overdose is changing the stigma on addiction.
They’re also leading the charge on a proposed bill seeking to enforce harsher penalties on drug dealers.
The bill is called Taylor’s Law, named after the 24-year-old, Taylor Martinek, who became addicted to OxyContin after several surgeries and died after taking pills laced with fentanyl.
Taylor’s Law, or House Bill 2797, would require a sentence of 58 to 130 months in prison after someone is convicted of selling drugs that results in a person’s death.
Taylor’s sisters, Erin and Danielle Martinek, tell FOX 12 they will always remember Jan. 14, 2017, the day their brother lost his battle with addiction.
Taylor was a talented athlete, playing football all through high school and at Portland State University.
His first serious injury would require shoulder surgery at 18 years old, and he’d need three more surgeries after that. It’s how Taylor became addicted to OxyContin.
Every day since his death, his family has lived his legacy by raising awareness around the growing drug overdose epidemic.
“We’ve been talking about it for years, that the stigma needs to change,” said Erin. “I think the first thing is talking about it… which is the hardest part. Honestly, it’s the hardest part because I think people are so embarrassed and so ashamed, which is horrible.”
Erin was a Washington County patrol deputy two years ago, and likely would’ve responded to her brother’s 911 call had she been working that night.
Brian Martinek, Erin and Taylor’s father, served in local law enforcement for years. Now they’re asking an important question.
“Why can’t we hold somebody accountable when someone passes away from an overdose?” asks Erin.
It’s what Taylor’s Law aims to do.
“The seed happened at the sentencing of one of the two individuals who were responsible for my son’s death,” said Brian.
“They need to be put away long enough for people who are struggling in recovery to not have people that are coming up to them all the time asking them if they want to buy pills,” said Brenda Martinek, Taylor’s mother.
The Martineks are strong in their faith and supportive by nature. Taylor was an athlete, and a friend to all.
It begs the question: If this family couldn’t stop Taylor’s death, whose could?
“That is what people must be asking,” said Brian. “‘How are we going to do it, if they can’t do it?’ But there is hope. And the hope is that you keep trying, and you keep loving, and you communicate.”
The Martineks still have hope, too.
Taylor’s Law, they say, won’t bring their son back, but they don’t want anyone else to have to experience their heartache.
“You are never the same and it’s like you wear this cloak of sadness throughout the rest of your living days,” said Brenda.
Taylor’s Law is scheduled for a public hearing Thursday before the House Judiciary Committee in Salem.
The family asks that if you’ve been affected by drug abuse, to come to the hearing or send in a written statement to: TaylorsLawOR@gmail.com.
You can learn more about the bill on their Facebook page here.
To read the proposed law, click here.
