FAIRVIEW, Ore. (KPTV) – Some Reynolds Middle School students are returning to campus today after being moved to distance learning two weeks ago because of behavioral issues on campus.
District officials says those issues were disrupting learning for other students.
Students returned beginning on a staggered schedule starting with sixth graders Tuesday. On Wednesday, seventh graders will return and then on Thursday, eighth graders.
All students will be back on campus together Dec. 10.
While students were learning from home, staff and administrators met with parents to discuss changes moving forward: de-escalation training for teachers, a peer mediator program, and campus monitors focused on building relationships with students.
The spokesperson for the Reynolds School District Steve Padilla says these aren’t fix-all changes but hopefully a step to addressing parents’ major concern -- safety.
“They were hearing from the children about safety issues,” Padilla said. “We want to make sure that when the students come back to campus that they’re safe. We believe what we’ve done during the short-term distance learning will enable us to have that when students come back.”
Padilla says the district’s goal is to have students learning in person for the rest of the year. He says the changes they’ve implemented at Reynolds Middle School are just the beginning of their continued support for students.