PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Multiple agencies are distributing $29 million in rent assistance to families affected by the pandemic in the Portland metro area.
The Portland Housing Bureau, the Joint Office of Homeless Services, Multnomah County’s Department of County Human Services, and regional housing authority Home Forward will be deploying the funds in Multnomah County over the next several months.
The funding includes $25 million from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
The Portland Housing Bureau stated Renters have until March 2021 to repay any back rent they accrued during the eviction moratorium, which lasts through Sept. 30, but starting Oct. 1, renters will need to resume paying their rent every month, or risk eviction.
As a result, the COVID-19 Rent Relief Program is dedicating state, local and federal funds to help prevent evictions caused by financial and health impacts of COVID-19.
The program will provide up to three months of rent assistance to eligible households, prioritizing rent payments due on and after Oct. 1.
For full details, go to portland.gov or 211info.org/multco-rent.
