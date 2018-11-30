PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Saturday marks the 30th anniversary of World Aids Day
OHSU is working to make sure Oregonians stay aware of the disease.
The hospital said an estimated 220 to 240 people in Oregon are infected with HIV every year.
Nearly a quarter of those with HIV have not gotten the treatment to suppress the virus.
60 percent of Oregonians have never been tested.
"The Partnership Project" at OHSU is working to improve treatment and prevent the spread of the disease.
We have a really strong, supportive, health care system and insurance system and state regulatory engaged in care, on their meds, undetectable which means that people cannot transmit the virus.
The Partnership Project offers a wide range of services like ensuring access to insurance and making sure clients stay on their medication.
It's located on Milwaukie Avenue in southeast Portland.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.