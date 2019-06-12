PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - It's no secret that when the sun comes people flock to hardware stores to find different ways to cool off.
We went to Pearl Hardware on Wednesday off Northwest Glisan.
They told FOX 12 they aren't sold out of air conditioning units yet but they are seeing more people coming in looking for the units, fans, or anything to help them stay cool whether they're inside or wanting to go outside.
"If you wanted to go outside we have a few pools, pools are a great way to stay cooler, and then using a cobra mister or some kind of misting set up that you can plug into the hose, so you can have some cool water mist into the air as you're sitting outside so you're not so stuffy inside,” Supervisor Drew Stefani said.
The store told FOX 12 they're seeing more people using evaporative coolers instead of fans.
That's when you fill a cooler with ice water to help spread cool air instead of circulating warmer air.
