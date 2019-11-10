PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Events are being held across the Portland area in honor of Veterans Day.
Sunday morning, Air Force and Army ROTC cadets started a 24-hour vigil at the University of Portland.
The annual event is held at the Praying Hands/Broken Wall Memorial, which honors veterans of multiple wars and their sacrifice for our country.
“I’m very glad that our programs hold this ceremony. For me, my father served in the military, both Army and Air Force and it means a great deal to me, and a great deal to all the other cadets,” said Erik Holm, cadet battalion commander. “Just being able to honor those who passed away or are still living and served this great country – it’s definitely an honor.”
The vigil ends Monday with playing of “Taps” and retiring of the guard.
Then, the Veterans Day ceremony will follow. That is scheduled for 11 a.m. at the memorial in north Portland.
