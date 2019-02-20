Air Force F-15 makes emergency landing at Portland International Airport

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - An in-flight mechanical problem led an Air Force F-15 Eagle pilot to make an emergency landing at Portland International Airport on Wednesday.
The aircraft from the Portland Air National Guard Base began to experience issues in the air around 8:45 a.m.
The pilot was participating in normal scheduled training when the emergency was declared.
The Oregon Air National Guard reported standard checklists were followed to safely bring the pilot and the F-15 back to base.
The landing at the airport was successful at 12:45 p.m.
A barrier cable was used once the F-15 touched down at PDX as a safety precaution. The pilot was not injured.
An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the emergency.
The F-15 is assigned to the 142nd Fighter Wing.
