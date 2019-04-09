PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A jacket with sentimental value was stolen over the weekend during a car prowl in northwest Portland, according to police.
Police said the theft happened on Saturday in the 600 block of Northwest 10th Avenue.
The jacket belonged to the victim's recently deceased father, a Vietnam veteran.
The green jacket has the name tag "ROLLER" on the right chest and "U.S. AIR FORCE" on the left chest.
Anyone with information about the theft, or the whereabouts of the jacket, is asked to contact Portland police at 503-823-3333.
