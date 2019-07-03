PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Oregon Air National Guard F-15 Eagle fighter jets will conduct flyovers at community locations in Oregon and southwest Washington for the Fourth of July.
The pilots are from the 142nd Fighter Wing out of the Portland Air National Guard Base.
All passes will be around 1,000 feet above ground level at airspeeds of 400 mph.
The flights are scheduled for:
- 10:45 a.m. Camas, WA.
- 11:00 a.m. Ridgefield, WA
- 11:30 a.m. Manzanita, OR
- 11:32 a.m. Rockaway Beach, OR
- 11:40 a.m. Neskowin, OR
- 12:00 p.m. Monmouth, OR
The flights could be canceled or times changed due to inclement weather or operations contingencies.
