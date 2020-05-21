(KPTV) - The Air National Guard is planning more flyovers over hospitals in Oregon on Friday and Memorial Day to salute those on the forefront of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The F-15 Eagle flyovers are a joint effort conducted by Oregon's 173rd Fighter Wing, based in Klamath Falls, and the 142nd Wing, based in Portland.
The Air National Guard began the flyovers on May 8. Since then, pilots have flown about 1,920 miles covering 53 hospitals and other locations.
The flyovers for May 22 are scheduled for the following locations:
- 8:48 a.m. Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center, Vancouver, Wash.
- 9:10 a.m. Pioneer Memorial Hospital, Heppner, Ore.
- 9:15 a.m. Good Shepherd Health Care System, Hermiston, Ore.
- 9:19 a.m. St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton, Ore.
- 9:25 a.m. Grande Ronde Hospital, La Grande, Ore.
- 9:31 a.m. Wallowa Memorial Hospital, Enterprise, Ore.
- 9:39 a.m. St. Alphonsus Medical Center, Baker City, Ore.
- 9:48 a.m. Blue Mountain Hospital, John Day, Ore.
- 10:05 a.m. St. Charles Madras Hospital, Madras, Ore.
- 10:07 a.m. Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center, Warm Springs, Ore.
The Memorial Day flyovers are scheduled for the following locations:
- 10:50 a.m. Sky Lakes Medical Center, Klamath Falls, Ore.
- 10:58 a.m. VA White City, Ore.
- 11:10 a.m. VA Roseburg Health Care System, Roseburg, OR
- 11:10 a.m. Mercy Medical Center, Roseburg, Ore.
- 11:18 a.m. Peace Harbor Cottage Grove Community Med. Center, Cottage Grove, Ore.
- 11:22 a.m. McKenzie-Willamette Medical Center, Springfield, Ore.
- 11:22 a.m. Peace Harbor Medical Center at Riverbend, Springfield, Ore.
- 11:24 a.m. Peace Harbor Sacred Heart Medical Center, Eugene, Ore.
- 11:40 a.m. Peace Harbor Medical Center, Florence, Ore.
- 11:44 a.m. Lower Umpqua Hospital, Reedsport, Ore.
- 12:00 p.m. Asante Three Rivers Medical Center, Grants Pass, Ore.
- 12:00 p.m. Grants Pass Riverside Park, Grants Pass, Ore.
- 12:10 p.m. Brookings Harbor, Brookings, Ore.
According to the National Guard, all flyovers will incur no additional cost to taxpayers and are done in lieu of regularly scheduled training.
Anyone living in and around the hospitals should see and hear the jets. The National Guard is encouraging people to view the flyovers from the safety of their home and practice physical distancing.
Anyone who gets video or photos of the F-15s flying overhead are encouraged to post on social media using the hashtags: #AirForceSalutes, #AFFlyover, #FlyoverFriday, #Inthistogether.
