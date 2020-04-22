PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – As we celebrate Earth Day, the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality says air pollution is down significantly in the Portland-metro area.
The streets and highways in the City of Roses have been noticeably barren, with fewer cars.
"It is a little, maybe the right word is eerie, to see the streets as empty as they are," ODOT Spokesperson Don Hamilton said.
Hamilton says traffic across the state is down about 40 percent.
"We’ve never seen anything like this in the past, except maybe the event of a major storm or some other event that would keep cars off the road," Hamilton said.
Hamilton says there are fewer crashes as well.
From mid-March to mid-April, according to an ODOT report, crashes are down on average more than 60 percent in the Portland-metro area, compared to the same time frame in 2019.
Hamilton says there are also faster travel times. As there are fewer cars on the roads, the Oregon DEQ says air pollution is also down.
The Oregon DEQ says in the last several weeks, it's seen a 40 percent reduction in air pollution from car emissions in the Portland-metro area.
"We’re looking at it going, this is interesting," Oregon DEQ spokesperson, Laura Gleim said. "And we’re starting to see a trend and we probably will continue to see this trend as this pandemic goes on."
Gleim says there are a lot of factors that contribute to how air pollution might fluctuate, like the weather.
"Wind speed, temperature, wind direction, all of those things have an impact on air quality and is impacting some of the reductions that we’re seeing," Gleim said.
Gleim says visibility has improved because there are fewer controlled burns and people aren't using their wood stoves as much either as it gets warmer. She says this can in the short term help improve health issues related to poor air quality and reduce impacts on climate change.
"But again, it’s over the short term, it wouldn’t be over the long term, which things like climate change require a long term reduction," Gleim said.
ODOT says it will continue to monitor traffic numbers during the pandemic to get a sense of how this might change traffic patterns in the future.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.