PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - An air quality advisory has been issued for parts of Oregon and southwest Washington.
The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality, Lane Regional Air Protection Agency and Southwest Clean Air Agency issued the advisory Thursday for the Willamette Valley, central Oregon, southwest Washington and the Columbia River Gorge through The Dalles.
The advisory is due to stagnant air conditions trapping woodsmoke near the ground where people breathe, generally below 1,500 feet.
DEQ expects the air quality advisory to last through Friday.
In Washington County, a “red day alert” was issued due to the poor air quality. That means people in unincorporated Washington County and the cities of Hillsboro and Cornelius are prohibited from using their wood stoves, wood stove inserts and fireplaces until noon on Friday. The restrictions will either be lifted or extended at that time.
People may burn wood if it is the only heat source for their home, or if they qualify as low-income and need to burn wood for financial reasons. In those cases, people are asked to burn only dry, seasoned wood.
A similar burn ban was put into effect in Clark County.
DEQ advises people to check with their local health or air agencies regarding additional bans.
A map of air quality conditions is available at https://oraqi.deq.state.or.us/home/map
During an air quality advisory, DEQ recommends:
- Follow local burn restrictions to prevent deteriorating air quality.
- Avoid strenuous outdoor activity in smoky conditions.
- Those with heart or lung problems, as well as young children, are especially vulnerable. These people should stay indoors while smoke levels are high.
- Use certified HEPA filters in indoor heating and ventilation systems. HEPA stands for high efficiency particulate air filters.
- Avoid wood-burning stoves and use other sources of indoor heat if possible.
