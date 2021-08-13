PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - It's a double whammy for the Portland Metro and Southwest Washington Friday as near triple-digit temperatures and thick wildfire smoke bring elevated levels of pollution to the region.
Air quality levels are expected to be moderate to unhealthy for sensitive groups - children, older adults and people with lung or other respiratory diseases - from Friday through the weekend. But it's worth noting that the smoke is helping to keep temperatures below 100 degrees.
Public health officials recommend limiting your outdoor activity if you're in a sensitive group.
The Air Quality Index rates air quality based on labels of:
- Good (0 to 50, green)
- Moderate (51 to 100, yellow)
- Unhealthy for sensitive groups (101-150, orange)
- Unhealthy” (151-200, red)
- Very unhealthy (201 to 300, deep red).
- Hazardous (above 300)
According to the Southwest Clean Air Agency, pollution levels peak in the late afternoon and early evening.
Here's how you can help reduce smog in your neighborhood:
- • Avoid any type of burning
- • Avoid unnecessary engine idling
- • Refuel your vehicle during cooler evening hours
- • Limit driving by combining errands or using public transportation
- • Don’t use gas-powered mowers and yard equipment
- • Don’t paint or use aerosol sprays
FOX 12 Chief Meteorologist Mark Nelsen says the Metro will not see dense wildfire smoke like we saw in September 2020 this weekend.
(3) comments
Close all the Starbucks. Global warming magnets.
There will be a vaccine for that.
We did all of our errands yesterday so as to avoid the smoggier conditions of today as well as the Friday traffic. After all were all stuck with the same airs shed & by not being stuck in traffic were not contributing any more pollution than if stuck in backed up traffic lines.
