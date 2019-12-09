PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - An air quality advisory was lifted for parts of Oregon and southwest Washington on Monday.
The advisory was issued Thursday by The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality, Lane Regional Air Protection Agency and Southwest Clean Air Agency. It covered the Willamette Valley, central Oregon, southwest Washington and the Columbia River Gorge through The Dalles.
The advisory was issued last week due to stagnant air conditions. It was expected to stay in place through noon Tuesday.
The DEQ reported Monday that changing weather conditions are expected to produce periods of rain and improved air quality over the next several days and for the foreseeable future.
“Air quality is expected to remain good,” according to Oregon DEQ.
Individual counties enacted burn bans due to the air quality conditions. DEQ advises people to check with their local health or air agencies regarding specific bans or recommendations.
A map of air quality conditions is available at https://oraqi.deq.state.or.us/home/map.
