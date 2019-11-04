Air stagnation advisory issued in Oregon, SW Washington

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The National Weather Service has issued an air stagnation advisory for much of Oregon and southwest Washington.
The advisory comes as air quality across the region has steadily been worsening over the last few days, with monitors reading in a moderate levels.
FOX 12 spoke with a lung doctor at OHSU who says people who have any sort of lung issues should avoid going outside. Gopal Allada says if you need to go outside, the best thing to do is to wear a mask with an N-95 rating or above.
He says when it comes to seeing a doctor, the best thing to do is listen to your body.
“If they are having troublesome symptoms that are beyond whatever chronic symptoms they have on a day-to-day basis and they feel like they are having difficulty even with medication that were provided for them at home, it may be good to get an evaluation,” Gopal Allada said.
With the stagnant air expected to last through at least Wednesday, experts suggest checking websites like Oregon DEQ for the Air Quality Index.
The Oregon DEQ suggests the following precautions:
- Follow local burn restrictions to prevent deteriorating air quality.
- Avoid strenuous outdoor activity in smoky conditions.
- Those with heart or lung problems, as well as young children, should stay indoors while smoke levels are high.
- Use certified HEPA filters in indoor heating and ventilation systems.
- Avoid wood-burning stoves and use other sources of indoor heat if possible.
