PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – In an approach similar to its Halloween and July 4 party prevention, Airbnb is already taking steps to stop any New Year’s Eve parties from happening.

In a news release Tuesday, the company said the introduction of its “global party ban” has been well received by hosts, previously stopping an estimated 600 people in Portland from booking entire home listings last New Year’s Eve.

“As we build upon the party ban and continue to protect our community during this unprecedented time, certain holidays, such as New Years’ Eve, attract higher risks of unauthorized or disruptive parties. That’s why we’re introducing new products and policies to crack down on disruptive NYE parties, helping to protect our Hosts and minimizing neighborhood disruption,” Airbnb said in the release. “The anchor of this plan is a ban on one-night NYE bookings in entire home listings for guests without a history of positive reviews.”

In addition to the one-night ban, two-night reservations will also be looked at thoroughly the company said.

“We will leverage and amplify our technology that restricts certain local and last-minute bookings by guests without a history of positive reviews on Airbnb,” the company added.

Airbnb said in total, 243,000 guests globally attempting to make a reservation for New Year’s Eve 2020 encountered the “party ban.”

The prevention tactic will be present through the United States, Canada, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, France, Spain and the United Kingdom.