PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Airbnb launched a new program called Frontline Stays to help those battling the COVID-19 pandemic.
Airbnb says it's partnered with 100,000 hosts around the world, including in Portland, to connect health care workers, relief workers, and first responders with clean, convenient places to stay.
This will allow them to be close to their patients and safely distanced from their own families.
"We really want to help those that are on the front lines fighting this horrible pandemic. We really care, we want to be apart of the solution and to help people, and we hope that this program is utilized to its max capacity," said Laura Spanjian, Senior Public Policy Director with Airbnb.
Airbnb is waiving its fees for the first 100,000 to take up the offer, and hosts have the option of letting those frontline workers stay for free.
That's exactly what Andrew Dang is doing.
"A close friend of mine is an ER doctor in New York, and right now he and his partner are quarantined separately as he continues to be a first responder. And so I was like oh that's pretty shocking and sad," said Dang. "I wanted to offer up my guest house up for free and do my part in helping out the community during this crisis."
He has a guest house in southeast Portland, which he says it available and ready if a first responder needs it.
For more information on how to sign up as a host or to book a stay, visit www.airbnb.com/covid19responder.
