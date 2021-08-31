PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Airbnb is offering free, temporary housing to thousands of Afghan refugees worldwide, as well as in Portland.

CEO Brian Chesky tweeted about the new program on Aug. 24, saying Airbnb would begin housing 20,000 Afghan refugees. Already in the United States, nearly 300 refugees have been placed in Airbnb homes.

A spokesperson told FOX 12 they started the program because temporary housing was one of the most urgent needs for refugees, and says they've received enormous interest from hosts in Portland offering their space free of charges. It's that type of support that makes this all possible.

"We've received an overwhelming - in the best way - response from the Airbnb community and beyond all around the world, from Airbnb hosts, as well as people who've never hosted before who've asked how they can offer - make their space available for free to refugees in need of housing," said Liz DeBold Fusco.

This isn't the first time Airbnb has done this before. Over the past 10 years, the company has provided housing to people displaced by disasters and crises. Most recently for frontline workers during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Anyone who would like to get involved can learn more about the program at airbnb.org/REFUGEES.