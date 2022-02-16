Aircraft laser incidents on the rise, posing a threat to safety on board

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) Seattle International Airport has seen an rise of aircrafts being hit by lasers. The FAA reported 12 just Tuesday night alone. But what about here in Portland?

The FAA reported 9,723 laser incidents in 2021 compared to 2020 with 6,852, that’s a 41% increase.

Fortunately, PDX isn’t experiencing these lasers as much as Seattle but it’s still an issue. In the whole month of January, PDX has had 13 laser sightings reported and as of February 16th, only two have been reported.

When lasers are shined at pilots it can be a serious threat to safety on board. Though no injuries have been reported at PDX, some lasers can be strong enough to harm their eyesight.

“It causes a lot of blindness, kind of a disorientating feeling you get this dazzle across the whole windscreen," says Dep. Josh Sweeny, Pilot of King Co. Sheriff’s Office.

When lasers are reported, air traffic controllers will notify police. Police and aircrafts like guardian one will then try to track down the location.

“This camera system…has a mapping program on it as well, so when we point the camera somewhere, we can see what street, what address everything we’re looking at. When we put that suspect on camera, then we can lead officers on the ground,” says Dep. Sweeny.

The FAA says shining lasers at aircrafts is a felony and can have a penalty of up to $11,000.