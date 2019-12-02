RIDGEFIELD, WA (KPTV) - Alanis Morissette is kicking off a nationwide tour celebrating the 25th anniversary of her album “Jagged Little Pill” at the Sunlight Supply Amphitheater in southwest Washington.
The concert, which is set to also include performances from Garbage and Liz Phair, is scheduled for June 2, 2020.
Tickets go on sale to the general public Dec. 13 at LiveNation.com. Presale tickets will be available Dec. 10.
Organizers said Morissette will be performing “all her biggest hits” during the tour, which includes stops in Los Angeles, New York and Toronto.
After the Ridgefield show, Morissette, Garbage and Phair will then perform in Auburn, Washington on June 3, 2020. No other stops on the tour are scheduled for the Pacific Northwest.
Morissette’s 1995 debut album, “Jagged Little Pill,” sold 60 million copies and earned the singer seven Grammy awards.
For more, go to alanis.com or livenation.com.
