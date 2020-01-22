SALEM, OR (KPTV) - The Salem Police Department, along with Crime Stoppers of Oregon, is asking for the public's help in solving a four-alarm fire that was intentionally set last August.
On Aug. 19, 2019, just before 3 a.m., the Salem Fire Department responded to a fire at Oregon Pallet, located at 1650 Salem Industrial Way Northeast.
The fire destroyed over 100,000 pallets, as well as numerous trucks and heavy equipment. The loss was well over $1 million, according to Crime Stoppers.
There were no injuries reported.
The Salem Police Department and Salem Fire Department are investigating the fire as arson and believe it was intentionally set.
Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime. Tipsters can remain anonymous.
Submit secure and anonymous tips at www.p3tips.com/823 or call 503-823-4357.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
Somewhere close by, the perp was watching the inferno with parental pride. Someone who was taking pics or video, MUST have caught the perp on camera at some point.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.