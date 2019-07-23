MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Firefighters extinguished a three-alarm blaze burning along the southbound shoulder of Interstate 5 Tuesday evening.
The Aurora Fire District responded to multiple reports of fires on I-5 near Donald just before 6:15 p.m. and asked for additional resources.
Callers told dispatch there were approximately three to four fires burning south of the Donald exit and that flames were rapidly headed toward trees and fields. Someone also reported that smoke was beginning to cross the freeway, reducing visibility, according to the fire district.
Firefighters from several different agencies extinguished the four fires. Two lanes of I-5 were closed while they were on scene.
Crews used water and hand tools to extinguish the flames and contain the fire, according to fire officials.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. The Canby Fire District, the Woodburn Fire District, the Hubbard Fire District, and Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue were also on scene Monday evening.
