TUALATIN, OR (KPTV) - A heat lamp in a chicken coop sparked a two-alarm fire in Tualatin Friday morning, Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue says.
The fire badly damaged two homes in the 8700 block of Southwest Nisqually Court and nearly spread to a third, firefighters say. No one was hurt.
Crews arrived to the scene and had the fire controlled at around 10:08 a.m.
Each home has a storage shed between them, and one of the sheds was adjacent to the chicken coup, according to fire officials. The fire spread from the chicken coop, to the sheds, and then to the homes, firefighters say.
“…It was hot,” Del Moore, one of the homeowners affected by the fire, said. “"We just praise God that we're out safe, and that we have wonderful firefighters come, and we're sorry for the rest of the neighborhood."
The two homes have extensive fire, water and smoke damage, along with their sheds and an RV.
The blaze nearly started burning another neighbor's shed but he used a garden hose on the shed, house roof and sides to keep that from happening.
Roads in the area were closed during the fire response.
Police said roads were closed at Southwest Avery Street and Southwest 90th Avenue, Southwest Avery Street and Southwest Shoshone Drive, and Southwest Shoshone Drive and Southwest 90th Avenue.
