WILSONVILLE, OR (KPTV) – Police and fire crews evacuated residents Friday night as a two-alarm fire burned at an apartment building in Wilsonville.
Firefighters with Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue rushed to the 28400 block of Ashland Drive just after 7 p.m. and said the blaze was burning on multiple floors of the building.
Crews asked people to stay away while emergency responders were on scene. It’s not clear what sparked the blaze or if anyone was hurt.
No additional information was immediately available for release.
