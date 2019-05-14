2-alarm fire in pool aisle at Lebanon Walmart forces evacuations

LEBANON, OR (KPTV) – A two-alarm fire at the Walmart store in Lebanon forced evacuations Tuesday afternoon, according to the Lebanon Fire District.
Firefighters found flames in the pool supply aisle of the store in the 3200 block of South Santiam Highway and called for additional resources due to the size of the building and possible hazmat involvement. The store’s sprinkler system helped reduce the fire’s spread and allowed crews to control it quickly, the fire district says.
Damage was contained to the pool supplies aisle, but the fire before it was extinguished filled the store with smoke. Firefighters safely evacuated the store and say and no injuries were reported.
Neighbors immediately surrounding the store were also evacuated.
A regional hazmat team is working to determine whether or not any dangerous chemicals were released into the air. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, according to the fire district.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
