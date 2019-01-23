AUMSVILLE, OR (KPTV) – A person was hospitalized after two-alarm house fire in Marion County Monday evening.
Firefighters responded to the 1000 block of Hazel Street in Aumsville just after 6 p.m. and said there were reports of multiple explosions at the single-story home.
Fire officials reported heavy fire in the garage and said several vehicles were damaged.
Crews had flames under control within approximately 30 minutes and reported that one occupant at the home was transported to a hospital with burns on their face and arms.
According to the Aumsville Fire District, the house remains in standing condition with significant damage to the garage.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Firefighters from Turner, Stayton and Sublimity were also on scene Monday.
