PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – An Alaska Airlines flight that was bound for Seattle made an emergency landing late Monday night at Portland International Airport after a “strong smell was detected,” according to the airline.
Alaska Airlines Flight 1323 was flying from San Francisco to Seattle when it landed at PDX just before 11 p.m.
The Airbus 319 aircraft landed safely, and no injuries were reported.
Alaska Airlines told FOX 12 that the plane was diverted to PDX after a “strong smell was detected onboard during the flight.” FOX 12 was also told that there was no indication of a fire on the plane.
Technicians are inspecting the aircraft to determine the cause of the smell.
Alaska Airlines apologized to the passengers for the inconvenience of landing in Portland and said they were being rebooked onto other flights to Seattle.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
