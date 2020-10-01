PORTLAND, OR (KPTV)- Alaska Airlines has joined a list of other airlines that will be offering COVID-19 testing to some passengers who choose to get a test.
The airline is offering those tests for people who fly from Seattle to Hawaii to avoid a two-week quarantine.
These COVID-19 tests are done so that passengers can prove they are coronavirus negative to bypass a quarantine.
Some airports or locations are requiring passengers to stay quarantined for two weeks before continuing into the city.
That’s why Alaska Airlines is now offering rapid covid testing for people flying to Hawaii from Seattle.
It will allow them to immediately begin enjoying vacation or business on the islands.
The test results come in about two hours and the airline is offering those tests for $135.
Other airlines have recently announced plans to provide their own rapid testing as well.
And it’s not just airlines even some airports have sought to provide testing to make travel easier and provide some ease of mind to flyers.
"Essentially, it’s a way to certify, at some level, that you’ve at least been tested and then be able to go about your journey,” Kama Simonds said. “So, at PDX we’re exploring what options we might have to be able to offer COVID testing on site, but at this point nothing has been decided."
Alaska Airlines says their rapid tests will be available in Seattle starting Oct. 5.
They also plan to provide testing in Portland in the coming weeks as non-stop flights to Hawaii will begin again on November 1st.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
