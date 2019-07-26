ALBANY, OR (KPTV) - Firefighters rescued a kayaker who became separated from her group Thursday night.
A 911 caller reported that the woman missed the take-out point at Takena Landing and continued floating down the river at 9:42 p.m.
The caller told dispatcher that “alcohol was a related factor in decision making.”
The Albany Fire Department deployed more than 18 crew members to locate the woman. They were able to contact her and instruct her to make her way to shore. She was found at Simpson Park.
Albany firefighters reported this was the third nighttime water rescue this month.
“Navigating the Willamette River can be dangerous in the best day-light conditions due to snags, low river levels, and cold temperatures,” according to an Albany Fire Department statement.
Firefighters advised people on the water to always know their route and how long it will take to finish, always wear personal flotation devices and do not drink alcohol and float. Hypothermia is always a concern, even during warmer weather.
Albany firefighters provide free flotation devices at all of their stations. Users only need to complete a form and choose their correct size.
