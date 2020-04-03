Albany food pod owners waive rent for carts this month

ALBANY, OR (KPTV) – As the pandemic leaves many people struggling to make rent, some landlords are helping out.
Jason and Danille Shepard own The Shack Outback. The food cart belongs to a pod in Albany called The Barn at Hickory Station, which opened last summer.
The Shepards say the families who own the barn waived April’s rent fee for its cart owners, saying they were going to all get through this tough time together.
These are our livelihoods … a lot of them were worried,” the Shepards said. “They were worried about businesses, and how long they were going to be able to stay open. We're pretty tight. I mean, we are a family and everybody kinda looks out for everybody. The whole family is awesome. Their moral compass is through the roof.”
The Shepards say they opened their cart in the winter, making them one of the newer carts in the pod. They say they were still getting their bearings when the COVID-19 pandemic happened, so they are especially grateful to their landlords for the extra support.
