ALBANY, OR (KPTV) – Multiple workers at National Frozen Foods in Albany have tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the processing area of facility to close, according to health officials.
The cases come as coronavirus outbreaks have been reported at food productions plants across the country. Nationwide, more than 200 Tyson employees have tested positive for the virus, and pork plants in South Dakota, Minnesota, and Iowa have shut down due to coronavirus.
At least 10 positive cases of COVID-19 are associated with National Frozen Foods, which closed its processing area last week. FOX 12 talked to a union representative on Thursday who said 270 of his members work at the plant. Some of those workers say they are nervous to return to work, whenever that may be.
Before that can happen, Teamsters Local 670 Secretary Michael Breanbaum said he’s been told all of the production workers have to get tested. That process is supposed to start on Friday.
Breanbaum said processing shut down on Friday so the company could deep clean over the weekend. He says he is happy with the steps National Frozen Foods has taken.
“It’s not like Smithfield Foods or Tyson who just ignored this thing from the onset,” Breanbaum said. “Hopefully, we’ve all caught this early enough to end it and get everything running back to normal as soon as possible.”
FOX 12 reached out to National Frozen Foods but the company did not immediately respond. Tyson Foods has implemented some additional safety measures at its plants. Workers are wearing PPE and having their temperatures checked at the door.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
