LINN COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Linn County health officials have been working with National Frozen Foods Corporation after the plant says 34 positive COVID-19 tests are associated with its facility in Albany.
National Frozen operates a vegetable processing plant at the site, employing over 300 people, Linn County Public Health says. The facility will reopen within the next 24 hours after it was closed in April due to multiple workers testing positive for COVID-19, according to the health department.
Since the plant closed, it has been working with Linn County Public Health and the Oregon Health Authority in its response efforts.
“This included the temporarily closure of the facility, COVID-19 testing for employees and developing a guidance questionnaire to be completed by National Frozen employees upon returning to work,” according to Linn County.
National Frozen also ordered additional personal protective equipment for employees, completed a walkthrough of the plant with Linn County Environmental Health, and has partnered with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, according to health officials.
National Frozen at first said 10 positive COVID-19 test were associated with the plant, but as more employees developed symptoms, that number increased, according to Linn County Public Health. The current number includes 30 employees and four of their family or household members.
“To ensure all employee safety, Linn County Public Health partnered with National Frozen and developed a plan for mass testing of employees,” Linn County Public Health says.
The cases at National Frozen come as coronavirus outbreaks have been reported at food productions plants across the country.
