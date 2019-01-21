BENTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Deputies say an Albany man died after he hit a tree and then crashed into the Willamette River just east of Corvallis Monday morning.
The Benton County Sheriff’s Office responded to the single-car crash near Highway 20 around 7:30 p.m. after a witness called 911.
Deputies believe 77-year-old Kenneth T. Leys may have had a medical event as he traveled west on the highway toward Corvallis in a red Chevy Cruze.
The sheriff’s office reports the car left the road at a high rate of speed.
Deputies on scene Monday said the car was fully submerged but visible in the river and used a tow cable to pull it from the water. There were no other occupants in the car at the time of the crash.
Highway 20 was closed in the area for more than three hours while investigators were on scene.
The sheriff’s office confirms drugs and alcohol were not factors in the crash.
The crash occurred near where Benton County deputies last week found the body of a missing 66-year-old woman. Sue Durheim, of Brownsville, was a nurse with Samaritan Health Services.
Deputies say there is no connection between the crash Monday morning and the search for Durheim.
Multiple other agencies responded Monday, including Benton County Marine Patrol, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, Corvallis Fire, Albany Fire, Corvallis Police and the Oregon Department of Transportation.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
