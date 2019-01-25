POLK COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A 24-year-old Oregon man was sentenced to ten years in prison for selling “super substantial” quantities of methamphetamine, the Polk County District Attorney’s Office says.
Frank Joseph Guida IV, of Albany, pleaded guilty on Thursday to seven counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance.
Guida IV will also be required to serve a 36-month period of post-prison supervision and was ordered to pay $10,700 in investigation-related expenses.
Law enforcement arrested Guida IV after several undercover narcotics operations between May and August last year, the attorney’s office says.
