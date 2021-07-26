ALBANY, OR (KPTV) – A 34-year-old man faces charges of second-degree murder and violation of a no contact order after a woman was found dead in rural Benton County Friday evening, according to Albany police.
The Albany Police Department said officers responded Friday morning to a welfare check for Angela Nicole Christian, 33, at a home in the 1300 block of Hood Street Southeast. Shortly after, relatives of James Loren Anderson reported to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office that he had violated a Linn County Circuit Court domestic violence release agreement. According to police, investigators learned Anderson and Christian had been together in a rural area of Benton County in violation of that agreement. Anderson was then contacted at his home in Blodgett.
About seven hours after police responded to check on the wellbeing of Christian, her family filed a missing person report after her father checked her home and found what he believed to be evidence a crime inside. APD said a short time later, investigators found Christian's body in the rural area of Mary’s Peak in Benton County. Authorities haven't yet said how she died.
Search warrants were executed in Lincoln, Benton and Linn counties. APD said investigators believe Christian was killed in Albany. Anderson was arrested and booked into the Linn County Jail. Police are asking anyone with information about Christian’s death to contact Detective Lieutenant Travis Giboney at 541-917-3209.
According to court documents, Anderson was charged in late June with domestic violence fourth-degree assault, felony strangulation, unlawful use of a weapon and felony menacing. His criminal history includes felony drug and theft charges dating back to 2010.
If you or someone you love is struggling with domestic violence or a domestic violence related issue, police urge you to contact the Call to Safety Crisis Line at 1-888-235-5333 or your local law enforcement agency.
