ALBANY, OR (KPTV) - The Albany Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 37-year-old woman.
Officers released information about Tiffany Marie Lazon on Monday.
Police said they were contacted to check on Lazon the evening of Jan. 8. A family member said they had not heard from her since Dec. 25, 2019.
Officers attempted to contact Lazon at her home on the 2600 block of Southeast 16th Avenue, but she was not found.
At 1:26 a.m. Jan. 9, officers contacted Lazon’s estranged husband in Albany. Officers said the man did not know the location of Lazon and indicated she was moving to Washington.
Albany police entered Lazon as a missing person in the Law Enforcement Data System on Jan. 9. No further details were released by police about the investigation.
Lazon is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall and 115 pounds. She has blonde hair, blue eyes and she wears glasses.
Anyone with information about Lazon’s location is asked to contact Albany detectives at 541-917-7680.
