ALBANY, OR (KPTV) - Albany police are investigating after they say three area businesses received counterfeit money.
According to officers, the bogus bills were received at different times on Friday through Sunday at Wilhelm’s Spirits & Eatery in the 1500 block of Pacific Boulevard Southeast, the Arco gas station in the 500 block of Pacific Boulevard, and Wheeler Dealer in the 1700 block of Geary Street Southeast.
Police say two of the businesses received fake $20 bills; a phony $100 bill was passed at the third.
The Albany Police Department says officers have seen a number of bogus bills this season. The department encourages businesses to be careful and inspect currency in transactions closely.
