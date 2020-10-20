ALBANY, OR (KPTV) – Students in Greater Albany Public Schools will have to wait longer for after-school programs, and the possibility of in-person learning as cases of COVID-19 are on the rise.
The school district said closing campuses is a “drastic, yet necessary” step after seeing cases at 13 schools. Some of the current cases are tied to a large gathering of mostly high school students.
Greater Albany Public Schools had an exemption to allow for some in-person learning but said that is now suspended, as were any athletics or after-school activities scheduled to begin.
“It’s sad. It’s upsetting,” said Julie Schuerger, who has several students in GAPS.
She says that having her kids home for school isn’t an issue.
“I have homeschooled my kids most of their school years, so having them in home to learn, I don’t mind it. I like having them there,” she said.
Schuerger says her kids are missing out on their favorite activities. She says her son attends West Albany High School so that he can participate in band.
“Not to be able to do those things in person is really upsetting for him,” said Schuerger.
GAPS said it has learned about three positive COVID-19 cases from a group of mostly West Albany High School students who attended a house party. The district says it appears none of the students wore masks or practiced social distancing.
GAPS said since school has been in session, there have been COVID-19 contacts or cases at 13 schools, and there are currently six schools with active cases or exposures.
Schuerger says she hopes people start taking this seriously so that kids can get back to school and the programs they love soon.
“I feel like I’m taking every precaution for everyone. And it’s frustrating to see, like, you can’t just stay home? You know, it’s frustrating for sure,” she said.
The district says until it is confident that it knows about all positive cases and exposures, all campuses will stay closed. It says this emphasizes the importance of social distancing and wearing masks.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.