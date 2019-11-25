LINN COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Classes at all Greater Albany Public Schools will be closed this week due to an apparent stomach virus, according to district officials.
Officials decided to close the schools in consultation with the Oregon Health Authority and the Linn and Benton County Health Departments.
Classes at Periwinkle Elementary were canceled Monday after the school on Friday reported a significantly higher percentage of students and staff members out due to illness than other schools.
“In analyzing Monday's attendance, we saw a similar jump in absences in most of our other schools as well,” according to district officials. “Given the recommendation that students should not return to school until they have been symptom-free for 48 hours and with the short week, a district-wide closure was determined to be the best course of action.”
Cleaning teams will work to disinfect and sanitize the schools throughout the closure. The district office will remain open through Wednesday.
Health officials offer the following tips to stay healthy:
- Washing hands including between fingers frequently with soap and warm water, washing for 15 to 20 seconds.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth to prevent the spread of germs.
- Limit close contact with sick people and cover your nose and mouth with a disposable tissue or arm if you cough or sneeze.
- Clean and disinfect all surfaces that may have germs using bleach-based cleaners.
