LEBANON, OR (KPTV) - An Albany woman is facing a theft charge after police say she stole thousands of dollars from her employer over a 14-month period.
The Lebanon Police Department said the owners of Cascade Mechanical, Inc. reported a possible theft on Jan. 26 after they noticed discrepancies on their bank statements while compiling tax documents.
The owners told police that they found the suspect, identified as Sherrie Tate, 53, through a temp agency and after six months of her working for them, they decided to hire her as their bookkeeper.
Tate worked for Cascade Mechanical, Inc. from Nov. 20, 2017 through Jan. 24, 2019.
During an investigation, police learned that a total of 55 checks had been written. Police said Tate stole $27,953.30 from the business during her employment.
On Tuesday, officers arrested Tate following the investigation. She was booked into the Linn County Jail on a charge of first-degree aggravated theft.
Linn County Jail said Tate was released by the judge on Wednesday.
