LINN COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) – An Albany woman died in a single-car crash on Highway 20 Friday morning, according to Oregon State Police.
OSP said just after 10:30 a.m. on Friday, troopers responded to a crash on Highway 20 near milepost 2. They learned a car going eastbound crossed into the westbound lane, hit a traffic post, went airborne and landed on a westbound embankment.
The driver of the car was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead. She has been identified as 66-year-old Lisa Kovacs of Albany.
Highway 20 was closed for an hour for an investigation.