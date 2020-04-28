ALBANY, OR (KPTV) – A woman who said she wanted to kill a sheriff was arrested and is facing an attempted murder charge after charging at an Albany police office while armed with a knife, according to law enforcement.
Micayla N. Martin, 23, of Albany, was lodged at the Linn County Jail, where she is facing charges including attempted murder, three counts of attempted assault in the first degree, five counts of menacing, and three counts of attempted assault on a peace officer.
Police say the incident began on Monday after the woman called police. The woman was walking in the area of Southwest Marten Avenue and Chinook and told dispatch that she was in front of a sheriff deputy’s house and was going to kill him, according to law enforcement.
Police confirmed that Martin was in front of a Linn County deputy’s home armed with a knife and wanted police to shoot her.
Officers responded and found Martin standing on the sidewalk holding her knife. She charged one of the officers from a half-block away and refused to obey officers’ orders to stop, according to authorities.
The officer Martin was charging at shot her with a less-lethal 40 mm impact weapon, which caused her to stumble and fall within 10 feet of another officer, according to law enforcement.
Officers used a stun gun on Martin when they say she tried to get up while still armed with the knife, allowing officers to remove the knife and take her into custody.
Martin after the incident was transported to Samaritan Albany General Hospital and was treated for minor injuries and underwent a mental health evaluation.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
If a man threatened to kill a sheriff and then charged at officers with a knife, that man would be DEAD.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.