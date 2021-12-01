PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – A new Alberta bakery loves going over the top.
By topping their cupcakes with mini cookies or pies, it’s easy to see why people keep coming back for more.
DB Dessert Company is opening its second location in the Alberta Arts District. Offering cupcakes. cookies, brownies and milkshakes – the storefront is a sweet-tooth’s paradise.
Growing up in Portland, the owner of the shop had dreams of opening up a bakery one day and told FOX 12 all about what she does to keep things fresh at the bakery.